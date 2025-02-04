PWMTR64V.dll is Not Found: 5 Ways to Download the DLL

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

The PWMTR64V.dll file, developed by Lenovo, is a critical component of Lenovo Power Manager. When the file is corrupted, missing, or not found by Windows, you get an error on startup that reads, There was a problem starting C:\Program File (x86)\ThinkPad\Utilities\PWMTR64V.dll. The specified module could not be found.

This happens due to issues with the Lenovo Power Manager driver or the presence of conflicting apps on the PC.

Before you proceed to the solutions, restart the PC, install all pending updates for Windows and Lenovo Power Manager, and disable any active third-party antivirus!

What can I do if PWMTR64V.dll is missing or not found?

1. Add or replace PWMTR64V.dll

When faced with PWMTR64V.dll not found or missing errors in Windows, your primary approach should be to add or replace the DLL in the required path. For the unversed, the PWMTR64V.dll location is: C:\Program File (x86)\ThinkPad\Utilities

So, go to another PC running the same Windows iteration and architecture (32-bit or 64-bit), copy PWMTR64V.dll to a USB flash drive > connect the flash drive to the affected PC > move it to the same location > restart the computer to apply the changes.

Also, for a few, moving PWMTR64V.dll from C:\Program Files\Lenovo\InstantOn to C:\Program Files (x86)\Thinkpad\Utilities on the same PC fixed the DLL-related errors.

2. Reinstall Lenovo Power Manager

Press Windows + X to open the Power User menu, and select Device Manager. Expand the System devices entry, right-click on Lenovo Power Manager, and select Uninstall device. Tick the checkbox for Attempt to remove the driver for this device, if available, and click Uninstall. Finally, restart the computer, and Windows will automatically install a fresh copy of the driver.

If a new driver is not installed, you can download the Lenovo Power Manager driver from the official website!

3. Manually install the Lenovo Power Manager driver

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Device Manager, and click on the relevant result. Double-click on System devices, right-click on Lenovo Power Manager, and select Update driver. Click on Browse my computer for drivers. Now, click on Let me pick from a list of available drivers on my computer. Select the Lenovo Power Manager driver from the list, and click Next. After the new driver is installed, restart the computer to apply the changes.

For 2 out of 5 users, manually installing a driver already present on your PC fixed the PWMTR64V.dll RunDLL error in Windows. During the process, make sure you go with the Lenovo Power Manager driver and not a generic one!

4. Reinstall the affected app

Press Windows + R to open Run, type appwiz.cpl in the text field, and hit Enter . Select the app that is throwing the DLL not found error, and click Uninstall. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process and restart the PC. Now, download and install the app from the official website or Microsoft Store.

When a quick app removal doesn’t work, you must check for and clear all leftover app files. The best option is to use a top-rated software uninstaller, which wipes all traces of the program, including Registry entries!

5. Perform a system restore

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Create a restore point, and click the relevant result. Click on System Restore. Select the Choose a different restore point option, if available, and click Next. Pick the oldest restore point from the list, and click Next. Check the details, click Finish, and confirm the change. Wait for the restore to complete. It typically takes 15-45 minutes.

After a system restore, you should no longer encounter PWMTR64V.dll errors at startup if the chosen restore point was created before the issue first appeared!

Remember, problems with PWMTR64V.dll always arise due to software-based issues. And these fixes or downloading PWMTR64V.dll will always get things up and running.

Also, if you frequently face such errors, discover the top DLL repair tools for Windows and get one today to fix all DLL errors in one go!

Which fix worked for you? Share with our readers in the comments section.