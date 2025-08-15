Reddit Fix: Your request has been blocked due to network policy reddit

Seeing “Your request has been blocked due to a network policy” on Reddit usually means Reddit’s security layer flagged your browser, IP, or request pattern. It’s not a ban. Use the steps below to quickly restore access and prevent it from coming back.

Before you start

Confirm you can open other sites (to rule out local internet issues).

If you’re on a school/office network, try mobile data once (to rule out firewall policies).

If you’re using a VPN/proxy/DNS filter, note it (you’ll test with it off in Step 4).

1) Hard-refresh Reddit

Press Ctrl+F5 (Windows/Linux) or Cmd+Shift+R (macOS) on the blocked page. This forces a clean fetch and often clears the block immediately. If it works, sign in and browse normally.

2) Clear Reddit cookies (site data) and retry

Delete cookies/cache only for reddit.com (and old.reddit.com if you use it), then reload. Corrupted cookies can trip Reddit’s security checks.

3) Disable extensions that modify pages or requests

Temporarily turn off ad-blockers, privacy tools, userscripts, and “Old Reddit redirect” add-ons. Then refresh. Many reports trace the block to these. If it fixes it, re-enable one by one to find the culprit.

4) Test without VPN/proxy/DNS filters

Turn off your VPN or proxy, and disable custom/private DNS or system-level blockers (AdGuard/NextDNS) for a minute. Reddit frequently blocks traffic from shared/VPN IP ranges. If access returns, switch to a different server/region or your normal IP.

5) Try a different frontend or browser

Open old.reddit.com and log in, then switch back to reddit.com.

and log in, then switch back to reddit.com. If the issue is browser-specific (Firefox, Opera GX, Samsung Internet), test Chrome/Edge/Safari.

Many users can access Old Reddit or another browser while the main UI is blocked.

6) Reset your IP (or change networks)

If your IP is flagged, restart the router (dynamic IP), switch to mobile data, or tether temporarily. This immediately tells you if the block is IP-based.

7) Restore a normal User-Agent

If you use a custom User-Agent (extensions, privacy tools, niche browsers), switch back to the default browser UA and reload. Reddit’s block page explicitly warns about empty/odd User-Agents.

8) Mobile app fixes (Android/iOS)

Force close the Reddit app → clear app cache/storage (Android) or reinstall (iOS/Android) → retry on Wi-Fi and mobile data. If Samsung Internet is affected, use Chrome temporarily or disable built-in blockers.

9) Corporate/school networks

If the error only happens on a managed network, it may be a firewall/WAF rule (Akamai/CDN) tripping on Reddit traffic. Ask your admin to review logs and allow the traffic; your home/mobile network should work meanwhile.

Why this works

Cache/cookies : Clears bad tokens that trigger security checks.

: Clears bad tokens that trigger security checks. Extensions/VPN : Removes request changes and shared IPs that look risky.

: Removes request changes and shared IPs that look risky. Frontend/browser swap : Circumvents UI- or browser-specific blocks seen by many users.

: Circumvents UI- or browser-specific blocks seen by many users. IP/User-Agent reset: Aligns with Reddit’s own block-page guidance.

Tips

If hard-refresh works, sign in immediately so your session stabilizes before re-enabling extensions.

immediately so your session stabilizes before re-enabling extensions. Keep one privacy/ad-block extension active at a time to avoid layered conflicts.

If you must use a VPN, prefer residential or low-abuse servers and rotate regions sparingly.

FAQs

Is this a ban?

No. It’s usually an automated security block, not an account ban. Fixes above typically restore access.

Why only in Incognito/Private mode?

Stricter privacy settings or blocked storage can break Reddit’s checks, triggering the block. Use a normal window or allow site data for Reddit.

Why does Old Reddit work but new Reddit doesn’t?

Different frontend and routing; logging in via Old Reddit often unlocks the new UI for that session.

Opera GX/Firefox only?

Some builds/extensions in those browsers trip the block; Chrome/Edge usually work while you troubleshoot.

Who can fix network-level blocks at work/school?

Only the network admin. Share the time and your public IP; they can adjust firewall/CDN rules.

Summary (ordered steps)

Hard-refresh. Clear Reddit cookies. Disable extensions (incl. Old Reddit redirect). Test without VPN/proxy/DNS filters. Try Old Reddit or another browser. Change IP/network. Restore default User-Agent. App: clear cache/reinstall. Corporate networks: ask admin.

Conclusion

This Reddit error is almost always a temporary security trip tied to cookies, extensions, IP reputation, or browser quirks. Work through the steps in order; the combination of cookie reset, extension check, and IP/User-Agent normalization resolves it in most cases.