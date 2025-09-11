Role-based AI solutions coming to Microsoft 365 Copilot in October at no extra cost

These will be available in the Microsoft 365 Copilot Agent Store

Microsoft is bundling its role-based AI solutions for Sales, Service, and Finance into the core Microsoft 365 Copilot suite. Starting this October, existing users won’t pay extra for these tools.

These role-based solutions now live in the Microsoft 365 Copilot Agent Store. Through the “Frontier Firms” initiative, Microsoft is targeting organizations that put AI at their core. That’s an interesting decision given that more than 100 million users already use Microsoft Copilot, with over 70% of Fortune 500 companies are onboard.

The Sales solution provides insights from Outlook, Teams, and CRM tools like Dynamics 365 or Salesforce. Tasks like “list deals at risk” or “update CRM record” can now happen without switching applications.

Meanwhile, the Service solution helps with customer case summaries, auto-drafting resolution emails, and updating records on the fly. It aims to reduce repetitive work and improve response times.

Last but not least, the Finance solution supports ERP data workflows, flagged anomalies via variance analysis, and draft report generation, all inside Excel and Outlook.

The above changes were confimed Directions on Microsoft by a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed, saying: