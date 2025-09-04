Microsoft makes Copilot in Microsoft 365 Personal free for every US college student

More commitments have been made by the company

Today at the White House’s AI Education Task Force meeting, Microsoft laid out a major set of commitments in support of the Presidential AI Challenge and the AI Education Executive Order. Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella joined the event, highlighting Microsoft’s plans to empower teachers, students, and job seekers with AI-driven tools and training.

The company says the goal is to get AI into classrooms, build skills, and create career opportunities. Microsoft also applauded the White House’s efforts in shaping a national AI education strategy alongside private sector partners.

The biggest highlight is free Copilot in Microsoft 365 for college students. From today through October 31, 2025, every US student, including those at community colleges, can claim a 12-month free Microsoft 365 Personal subscription with Copilot built in. Students can sign up here.

Alongside this, Microsoft Elevate will expand access to Copilot for teachers and younger students in schools, ensuring safe and age-appropriate use of AI.

Microsoft is also pledging $1.25 million in educator grants through the Presidential AI Challenge, recognizing top teachers across all 50 states who are pioneering AI-powered learning.

Students and teachers will also get free access to LinkedIn Learning AI courses, ranging from beginner to advanced levels, complete with certifications to showcase on resumes.

On the workforce side, Microsoft is partnering with community colleges and the National Applied AI Consortium to provide AI training and certifications for faculty and job seekers. Nearly 100 new LinkedIn Learning AI courses and a nationwide AI Learning Challenge will launch later this month to close the growing AI skills gap.