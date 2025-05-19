Rumored MSI Claw A8 handheld debuts with AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme at Computex 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If you are looking for a new gaming handheld, there’s a new product in town. Folks over at GamersRadar reported that MSI just unveiled its latest gaming handheld, the Claw A8 BZ2EM, at Computex 2025.

MSI Claw A8 BZ2EM Ditches Intel in Favor of AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme

Unlike previous models in the Claw series, this new device features the next-generation AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme APU instead of an Intel Core Ultra chip. The Ryzen Z2 Extreme is the follow-up to AMD’s Ryzen Z1 series, which powers popular handhelds like the ASUS ROG Ally, ROG Ally X, and Lenovo Legion Go.

Image: MSI

In terms of specs, the Claw A8 BZ2EM launched at Computex 2025, closely matches the MSI Claw 8 AI+. It sports an 8-inch display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The handheld offers up to 24GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD for storage, catering to demanding gaming and multitasking needs.

One of the most eye-catching changes is the color options. MSI is offering the Claw A8 Gaming handheld device in white and a vibrant lime green, standing out from the usual black or white designs common among gaming handhelds.

Price and availability

Details on pricing and release dates haven’t been shared yet. However, it’s likely the Claw A8 BZ2EM will be priced similarly to the MSI Claw 8 AI+, which currently retails around $999.99 at Best Buy after an initial $899.99 launch price.

Details on pricing and release dates haven't been shared yet. However, it's likely the Claw A8 BZ2EM will be priced similarly to the MSI Claw 8 AI+, which currently retails around $999.99 at Best Buy after an initial $899.99 launch price.

MSI hasn't confirmed when the new handheld will hit stores, but a launch later this year seems likely given the timing of this announcement.