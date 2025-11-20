Save Big on Copilot+ PCs with Latest Black Friday Deals – Live Now

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

The holiday season is here, and there’s no better time to upgrade to a Windows 11 PC. The company has lately been focusing on making Windows AI-heavy, and we see Copilot these days here and there. If you are looking to upgrade your PC this holiday season, Microsoft has announced discounts on some of the latest and best Copilot+ PCs.

Those unaware, Copilot can complete tasks faster, plan holiday trips, edit cards, draft messages, and brainstorm gift ideas, all with simple voice commands or written prompts. The AI features are available across every Windows 11 PC.

If you’re into gaming and looking for a gaming laptop deal, grab the Lenovo Legion 5 15” laptop. It comes with AMD Ryzen 7 2600 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 graphics for superb performance. The best news? It’s currently discounted from $1,249.99 MSRP to $1,169.99 at Walmart.

Students and creators can take a look at the Dell 16 Plus, which comes with Intel Core Ultra processors, a vibrant 16-inch display, and up to 20 hours of battery life. You can grab it for $649.99, a massive $400 off from the original price of $1,049.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 combines 2-in-1 versatility with a Full HD AMOLED display for $899.99, a massive $450 off from the original price of $1,349.99.

For multitaskers and parents, the Acer Aspire 14 AI offers multi-day battery life, Intel Core Ultra power, and sleek portability. You can grab it at Costco wholesale for just $449.99 (original price 699.99). Meanwhile, the lightweight ASUS Zenbook 14 is available at $698.80, after a $201.19 off from the regular $899.99 price. Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 Copilot+ is available with $200 discount for $899.99.

With holiday deals live at major retailers, now is the perfect moment to gift a Windows 11 PC that combines AI, performance, and style for everyone on your list.