Silent Hill 2 Remake's Release Date Leaks from Microsoft Store; It's Just Around the Corner

If you’ve been waiting for Silent Hill 2, there’s some good news, fortunately. After months of speculation, Silent Hill 2 is coming to Xbox. A new listing spotted by True Achievements on the Microsoft Store confirms that KONAMI’s acclaimed horror remake will release on Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 21, 2025.

Image credit: TrueAchievements

The leak follows last month’s rumors about Xbox release when Silent Hill website quietly updated about new platforms. Now, thanks to leaked Microsoft Store listing, Xbox release is confirmed. What’s interesting is that the Store page for Silent Hill 2 doesn’t mention Xbox Play Anywhere support. In other words, cross-progression between Xbox and PC may not be able immediately at launch.

The game was originally released on PlayStation 5 and PC, Silent Hill 2 Remake is now set to make its long-awaited debut on Xbox Series X|S. If the Microsoft Store’s listing isn’t an error, you won’t have to wait long to return to the misty streets of Silent Hill, within two weeks from now.

Well, the leaked listing includes a few surprises for Silent Hill fans too. You can look forward to a Deluxe Edition featuring a digital artbook, the game’s haunting soundtrack, and a special Pyramid Head pizza box cosmetic. There’s also a bundle that pairs Silent Hill 2 with Silent Hill f.

If you don’t know, here we are talking about the remake of the 2001 survival horror classic has already earned praise for its unsettling atmosphere and reimagined visuals. The game retells the story of James Sunderland, a grieving man drawn to the fog-covered town of Silent Hill after receiving a mysterious letter from his deceased wife.