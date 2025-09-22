Silent Hill f: Release Date & Time, Trailers, Platforms, Characters, and Price
The game will launch on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC
Back in 2012, Silent Hill: Downpour launched as the last mainline entry in Konami’s long-running horror franchise. The series was later remembered for spin-offs, canceled projects, and countless rumors. Given the uncertainties, we always wondered if Silent Hill had truly been left behind.
Silent Hill f Official Reveal Trailer
Thankfully, the wait is finally over. After more than a decade, Silent Hill f is launching in just a few days. Unlike the foggy American towns of past games, this new chapter unfolds in 1960s rural Japan, where everyday life quickly turns into a horror nightmare.
Silent Hill f Story Trailer
And this time, Konami isn’t just bringing back the horror nostalgia. The story revolves around the main protagonist, Shimizu Hinako, who is a teenager caught between societal pressures and supernatural horrors. You also get to encounter new monsters, new characters, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.
Silent Hill f Release Date and Platforms
Silent Hill f will be released on September 25, 2025, for:
- Xbox Series X|S
- PlayStation 5
- PC (Steam, Windows, Epic Games)
If you’ve the Deluxe Edition, you can access the game 48 hours earlier, starting September 23, 2025.
Silent Hill f Global Release Times
The game follows a rolling midnight release on consoles, unlocking region by region. You can see the launch time below:
- Los Angeles: September 24, 9 PM PDT
- New York: September 25, 12 AM EDT
- São Paulo: September 25, 1 AM BRT
- London: September 25, 12 AM BST
- Paris: September 25, 12 AM CEST
- Istanbul/Riyadh: September 25, 12 AM GMT+3
- Tokyo: September 25, 12 AM JST
- Hong Kong: September 25, 12 AM HKT
- Sydney: September 25, 12 AM AEST
Not to forget, PC releases on Steam/Epic arrive several hours later, depending on the region.
Silent Hill f Editions and Pricing
- Standard Edition – $69.99 (base game)
- Deluxe Edition – $79.99 (base game + digital artbook, mini soundtrack, pink rabbit costume)
All preorders include:
- White Sailor School Uniform
- Omamori: Peony
- Special item pack (Shriveled Abura-age, Divine Water, First Aid Kit)
Main Characters
- Shimizu Hinako: The teenage protagonist, torn between societal pressure and survival.
- Iwai Shu: Hinako’s childhood friend, forward-thinking and skilled in medicine.
- Nishida Rinko: A gossip-prone friend, harboring feelings for Shu.
- Igarashi Sakuko: Shrine maiden’s daughter, dreamy and detached.
Monsters
You’ll also encounter twisted monsters such as Kashimashi, Ayakakashi, Oi-omoi, and Ara-abare in the game. Costume design blends traditional Japanese motifs with Silent Hill’s unsettling horror style.
