Silent Hill f: Release Date & Time, Trailers, Platforms, Characters, and Price

Back in 2012, Silent Hill: Downpour launched as the last mainline entry in Konami’s long-running horror franchise. The series was later remembered for spin-offs, canceled projects, and countless rumors. Given the uncertainties, we always wondered if Silent Hill had truly been left behind.

Thankfully, the wait is finally over. After more than a decade, Silent Hill f is launching in just a few days. Unlike the foggy American towns of past games, this new chapter unfolds in 1960s rural Japan, where everyday life quickly turns into a horror nightmare.

And this time, Konami isn’t just bringing back the horror nostalgia. The story revolves around the main protagonist, Shimizu Hinako, who is a teenager caught between societal pressures and supernatural horrors. You also get to encounter new monsters, new characters, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Silent Hill f will be released on September 25, 2025, for:

Xbox Series X|S

PlayStation 5

PC (Steam, Windows, Epic Games)

If you’ve the Deluxe Edition, you can access the game 48 hours earlier, starting September 23, 2025.

Silent Hill f Global Release Times

The game follows a rolling midnight release on consoles, unlocking region by region. You can see the launch time below:

Los Angeles : September 24, 9 PM PDT

: September 24, 9 PM PDT New York : September 25, 12 AM EDT

: September 25, 12 AM EDT São Paulo : September 25, 1 AM BRT

: September 25, 1 AM BRT London : September 25, 12 AM BST

: September 25, 12 AM BST Paris : September 25, 12 AM CEST

: September 25, 12 AM CEST Istanbul/Riyadh : September 25, 12 AM GMT+3

: September 25, 12 AM GMT+3 Tokyo : September 25, 12 AM JST

: September 25, 12 AM JST Hong Kong : September 25, 12 AM HKT

: September 25, 12 AM HKT Sydney: September 25, 12 AM AEST

Not to forget, PC releases on Steam/Epic arrive several hours later, depending on the region.

Silent Hill f Editions and Pricing

Standard Edition – $69.99 (base game)

– $69.99 (base game) Deluxe Edition – $79.99 (base game + digital artbook, mini soundtrack, pink rabbit costume)

All preorders include:

White Sailor School Uniform

Omamori: Peony

Special item pack (Shriveled Abura-age, Divine Water, First Aid Kit)

Main Characters

Shimizu Hinako : The teenage protagonist, torn between societal pressure and survival.

: The teenage protagonist, torn between societal pressure and survival. Iwai Shu : Hinako’s childhood friend, forward-thinking and skilled in medicine.

: Hinako’s childhood friend, forward-thinking and skilled in medicine. Nishida Rinko : A gossip-prone friend, harboring feelings for Shu.

: A gossip-prone friend, harboring feelings for Shu. Igarashi Sakuko: Shrine maiden’s daughter, dreamy and detached.

Monsters

You’ll also encounter twisted monsters such as Kashimashi, Ayakakashi, Oi-omoi, and Ara-abare in the game. Costume design blends traditional Japanese motifs with Silent Hill’s unsettling horror style.