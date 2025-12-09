Skate Story Hits PlayStation Store as a Free PS Plus Claim

Skate Story just landed on PlayStation Plus, and players can now claim it for free from the PlayStation Store. The game blends fast-paced skating with a surreal adventure set in the Underworld, giving fans a mix of exploration, combat, and stylish movement.

You play as a demon who skates through nine distinct layers of the Underworld while performing tricks and dodging deadly obstacles. The game also includes combat encounters against other demons and opportunities to save trapped characters as you advance.

Skate Story stands out because of its glass inspired art style and impressive sound design. The developers built the world around sharp visual effects and atmospheric music, which creates a striking look during exploration and trick sequences. Players can learn more than seventy tricks, giving the game a strong skill progression curve as you move deeper into the Underworld.

Since the game is now available on PlayStation Plus, subscribers can claim it at no extra cost. Many fans welcome its arrival, especially those who enjoy stylized action titles. If you’re not a fan of skating games, perhaps you’ll be interested in our The Game Awards predictions instead.

Are you excited to try Skate Story on PS Plus? Share your thoughts in the comments.