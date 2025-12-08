The Game Awards 2025 Predictions: Major Reveals We Expect to See

The Game Awards happens on December 11, and we already wrote about the Game Awards nominees not a while ago. Based on confirmed appearances, leaks, and industry chatter, here are the games most likely to show up during the event.

The Game Awards Predictions: The Games We Would Like To See

Exodus

The developers confirmed on X that Exodus will appear at this year’s show. The game delivers a third-person sci-fi action-adventure RPG where humanity fights the Celestials. The new reveal may include story updates or extended gameplay.

This is your call to rise.



A new EXODUS trailer premieres live at @TheGameAwards. December 11. Don’t miss it.



Synchronize your timepiece: https://t.co/Jo4AdUqX1y pic.twitter.com/d6DWwAMjrL — EXODUS (@EXODUSGame) November 25, 2025

Project Impact From Neon Giant

Neon Giant confirmed that Project Impact will be shown. This first-person immersive sim runs on Unreal Engine 5 and takes place in a cyberpunk-themed world. Expect new gameplay footage or world-building details.

Nothing is off limits.

Don't miss December 11. pic.twitter.com/yjFOXzgPiZ — Neon Giant (@NeonGiantGames) December 1, 2025

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy began in 2020, and with the anniversary of Rebirth, Square Enix may use The Game Awards to announce Part 3. Fans expect the final chapter to close the iconic story arc.

Death Stranding 2 for PC

Leaks suggest that Death Stranding 2 may receive a PC version. The ESRB reportedly rated the PC release, which increases the chance of an official reveal during the show.

Silent Hill 1 Remake

Bloober Team is working on a Silent Hill 1 remake. Insider claims hint at a reveal-ready build, making The Game Awards an ideal stage to reintroduce this survival-horror classic.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake and Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced

Insiders believe Ubisoft may reintroduce the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. Fans regard it as the most iconic entry in the series, making its comeback highly anticipated.

Ubisoft may also reveal Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, the rumored remake of the popular pirate-era AC adventure.

Resident Evil Requiem, Pragmata and Onimusha

Rumors claim Resident Evil Requiem might feature Leon Kennedy. The Game Awards offers the right moment to confirm details about the next entry.

Capcom may also share updates about Pragmata, its lunar-station action-adventure featuring Hugh and the android Diana as they battle hostile AI systems.

A new Onimusha game may also appear, reviving the supernatural action series set in medieval Japan.

The Duskbloods

FromSoftware may finally showcase The Duskbloods, one of its most anticipated upcoming projects. Players expect gameplay, story hints, or a release window.

What Do You Want To See?

These predictions come from confirmations, leaks, and industry discussions. Which games do you want to see on December 11? Share your thoughts in the comments.