Some Users Can't Install KB5067036 on Windows 11 25H2; Hit by Error 0x800f0983

Many Windows 11 users are reporting problems installing the Preview Update (KB5067036), which is rolling out to devices running version 25H2 build 26200.7019. Users come across error code 0x800f0983, which prevents successful installation for some Windows 11 25H2 systems, even after repeated attempts.

Affected users say the update downloads normally but fails during the final installation phase, showing the message “Install error – 0x800f0983.”

Some have tried running SFC and DISM scans, while others have used the Windows Update Assistant, only to be told their system is “up to date” even though the update still appears pending in Settings > Windows Update.

Microsoft has not yet officially acknowledged the cause behind the issue, but it could be due incomplete update packages or component store corruption. If you’re also affected by this issue, try resetting Windows Update components and clear the SoftwareDistribution and Catroot2 folders. Alternatively, download the standalone update package from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Fortunately, we were able to update our Windows 11 25H2 (Release Preview) system with the KB5067036 update (Build 26200.7019) without any hiccups.

Image credit: Rishaj Upadhyay | Windows Report

Earlier this week, Microsoft also pushed a fix in the same KB5067036 update addressing issues where Windows Update failed to install with error 0x800f0983. It also fixed a separate bug causing “Update and shutdown” to not fully power off PCs. For now, users affected by the problem have to wait for an official fix or a patch release from Microsoft.