KB5067036 Fixes Windows 11 Update Error 0x800f0983 & Shutdown Bug

[UPDATE] Users trying to install KB5067036 are also coming across the same error code 0x800f0983.

Microsoft’s latest optional non-security update KB5067036 has addresses an underlying issue that caused Windows Update installations to fail with error 0x800f0983.

The error 0x800f0983 typically occurred after a download succeeded but installation stalled or aborted and rolled back. Many suggested that running DISM and SFC didn’t always resolve it, and manual in-place upgrades had become common workarounds.



Besides that, Microsoft has also addressed a bug where choosing “Update and shutdown” didn’t actually power off the PC after updates completed. Instead, affected devices would stay powered on, frustrating users who expected an automatic shutdown after update installation.

While the full feature set of KB5067036 also includes a redesigned Start menu, new accessibility and on-device AI features, and File Explorer enhancements, the fix for error 0x800f0983 is especially handy for users and admins who had been stuck waiting for a clean install path.

If you’re seeing repeated update failures tied to 0x800f0983, installing KB5067036 would fix it. You can download the update by navigating to Settings > Windows Update and check for available updates. Alternatively, you can download it from Microsoft Update Catalog.