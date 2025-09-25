Sony Unveils God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense Controller

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Sony has announced the God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense Wireless Controller. The company will offixially launch this controller in October to celebrate two decades of Kratos’ legendary journey.

The limited edition design mirrors Kratos’ iconic ashen skin and red omega tattoo, paying tribute to the Ghost of Sparta across both Greek and Norse sagas.

Image: Sony

Associate Art Director Dela Longfish from Santa Monica Studio explained the inspiration behind the controller. A part of her statement reads:

When we were deciding how best to embody the series, we immediately thought the form of the controller lent itself perfectly to Kratos’ omega tattoo. No matter which God of War game you’re playing, the shape of his red ink against the gray of his ash-covered skin is one of the most iconic elements of Kratos’ look across both Greek and Norse sagas. Our team made sure to represent both of these key tones in the color selection for the controller to make every aspect an authentic homage to the design that has defined Kratos for over two decades.

The controller will be available in limited quantities for $84.99 / €84.99 / £74.99 / ¥12,480, with pre-orders starting October 3 at 10 a.m. local time in the U.S., U.K., and select European countries.

Image: Sony Image: Sony Image: Sony

Players who pre-order directly from direct.playstation.com can enjoy free launch day delivery where available. Availability may vary by region.

Image: Sony

This special edition DualSense controller lets fans celebrate Kratos’ legacy while enhancing gameplay with all the standard DualSense features, including adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, and a built-in microphone.

The official launch follows on October 23, giving players a chance to experience the controller alongside upcoming God of War content and celebrate 20 years of the series’ enduring impact.