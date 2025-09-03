Spotify search not working (8 fixes)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Spotify search not working is usually caused by offline mode, cache issues, or DNS/VPN conflicts. Try the fixes below in order.

Before you start

Check if Spotify plays music normally; if not, it may be a wider outage.

Turn off VPNs or proxies and test on cellular and Wi-Fi.

1. Toggle Offline Mode off

In app settings, ensure Offline Mode is disabled. Search won’t query the catalog when offline.

2. Hard-refresh the search index

Close the app fully, wait 10 seconds, reopen, and search again. This reinitializes session tokens and search endpoints.

3. Clear cache

Mobile: Spotify > Settings > Storage > Clear cache.

Desktop: Log out, delete the cache folder from Settings > Storage.

Corrupt cache often breaks search results.

4. Log out everywhere, then log back in

Account > Log out everywhere. Then sign in again. This refreshes your session across devices and fixes stale tokens affecting search.

Install the latest Spotify and system updates. Older builds can fail with new API responses.

6. Change DNS temporarily

Set your device/router to automatic or try a well-known public resolver. DNS mismatches can fail search endpoints.

7. Disable energy/battery optimization

Allow Spotify unrestricted background activity. Over-aggressive sleep can break network calls mid-query.

8. Reinstall Spotify cleanly

Uninstall, reboot, and reinstall. On desktop, remove residual folders before reinstalling to ensure clean configs.

Tips

If specific tracks are missing, they may be region-restricted; verify by searching the artist then filtering by “Available in your library.”

Try searching with fewer characters or without diacritics to bypass locale quirks.

FAQs

Why does search return “Something went wrong”?

Usually a token or cache problem. Log out everywhere and clear cache.

Does VPN affect search?

Yes, Spotify geo and API routing can fail through some VPN endpoints.

Summary

Disable Offline Mode 2) Restart app 3) Clear cache 4) Log out everywhere 5) Update app/OS 6) Change DNS 7) Disable battery optimization 8) Reinstall

Conclusion

In most cases, clearing cache and refreshing your session restores Spotify search within minutes.