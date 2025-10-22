Steam Launches Personalized Game Calendar to Help You Track New and Upcoming Releases

Valve has launched a new Personalized Game Calendar, a fresh experiment under Steam Labs, designed to help players keep up with upcoming and recently released titles that match their gaming tastes.

The feature uses a recommendation system built around your playtime habits. It compares your activity with other players who share similar profiles, then highlights the games they’ve been wishlisting or playing the most.

Unlike broad store lists, the new calendar focuses on games you’re more likely to enjoy, cutting through the noise of endless new releases. Steam says this system retrains daily, meaning recommendations evolve as you play more. You’ll see new titles appear as their release dates are announced, with an eight-week window showing what’s coming soon.

Image: Valve

The calendar view gives players a visual layout of upcoming launches, mapped by day, to make it easier to plan what to play next. It even integrates your wishlist games, ensuring you never miss their release dates. Since few games drop on weekends, Valve focuses on weekday releases for a clearer display.

Image: Valve

For recently launched titles, Steam offers weekly and monthly views instead of daily ones, based on how players typically browse new content.

Image: Valve

You always have the option to fine-tune what they see by filtering tags, adjusting the number of results, and automatically applying their content preferences. Steam is actively collecting feedback through this Labs experiment to refine the experience before a full rollout. Moreover, you can check the Personalized Calendar on the Steam store.