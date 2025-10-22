Steam Launches Personalized Game Calendar to Help You Track New and Upcoming Releases

View games that you actually care about

News

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

published on

Valve has launched a new Personalized Game Calendar, a fresh experiment under Steam Labs, designed to help players keep up with upcoming and recently released titles that match their gaming tastes.

The feature uses a recommendation system built around your playtime habits. It compares your activity with other players who share similar profiles, then highlights the games they’ve been wishlisting or playing the most.

Unlike broad store lists, the new calendar focuses on games you’re more likely to enjoy, cutting through the noise of endless new releases. Steam says this system retrains daily, meaning recommendations evolve as you play more. You’ll see new titles appear as their release dates are announced, with an eight-week window showing what’s coming soon.

Image: Valve

The calendar view gives players a visual layout of upcoming launches, mapped by day, to make it easier to plan what to play next. It even integrates your wishlist games, ensuring you never miss their release dates. Since few games drop on weekends, Valve focuses on weekday releases for a clearer display.

Image: Valve

For recently launched titles, Steam offers weekly and monthly views instead of daily ones, based on how players typically browse new content.

Image: Valve

You always have the option to fine-tune what they see by filtering tags, adjusting the number of results, and automatically applying their content preferences. Steam is actively collecting feedback through this Labs experiment to refine the experience before a full rollout. Moreover, you can check the Personalized Calendar on the Steam store.

More about the topics: Steam, Steam games

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

User forum

0 messages