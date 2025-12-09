Stranger Things Lands in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 With Hawkins Heli-Tours Expansion

It's now available via the in-sim Marketplace

As teased last week, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 has officially launched its Stranger Things expansion. The latest expansion includes Hawkins Heli-Tours, a fictional sightseeing outfit set in 1987, designed to recreate the town’s familiar landmarks.

If you are looking to try the latest expansion, it’s now available via the in-sim Marketplace, provided that the simulator is updated to the latest version. In the storyline, Hawkins Heli-Tours is run by local eccentric Murray Bauman, who insists the timing is ideal despite the town still recovering from last year’s quake and operating under heightened patrols and curfews.

Players can fly a Bell UH-1H “Huey,” a helicopter not usually associated with civilian tourism. The add-on lets pilots hover above classic Hawkins locations, including Palace Arcade, Family Video, Lovers Lake, and the residential streets seen in the Stranger Things’ early seasons.

As seen in the announcemen railer, you’re in for late-night flights, unusual cargo, and unexplained activity around the radio station and forest roads. Bauman dismisses all rumors with signature flair, but the expansion raises a question of whether the company offers scenic tours or something far stranger.

The expansion is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, PlayStation 5, Steam, and Cloud platforms. On a final note, Stranger Things Season 5 is now streaming on Netflix.