Surface Hub 2S With Windows 10 Team Loses Teams Access & Security Updates Next Month

The Surface Hub 2S with Windows 10 Team Edition is nearing the end of its support cycle. Microsoft has just announced that support ends on October 14, 2025, with the Microsoft Teams app no longer working.

In the announcement, the company says that non-migrated devices won’t be able to join meetings or grab any critical security updates after the deadline. Now, the company recommends moving to Windows 11 with Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows (MTR-W).

Microsoft also points out that the upgrade is much more than just avoiding downtime. You’re in for an AI-powered meeting experience with features, including IntelliFrame smart video feeds, Front Row layouts, and enterprise-grade device management.

Surface Hub 2S Migration Options

Well, you’ve three migration paths to choose from. The first one is switching to the Surface Hub 3 Compute Cartridge. Microsoft says it’s ideal for long-term performance and updates through December 2030.

You can use the Migration App for a hassle-free transition. Here, it’s worth noting that USB migration is also available for offline setups or environments with network restrictions.

What about Surface Hub v1, you may ask, right? Well, the older Surface Hub v1 devices cannot upgrade to Windows 11, but they can still be repurposed. Many organizations use them as interactive displays for whiteboarding or digital signage.

Meanwhile, enrolling upgraded devices in Teams Rooms Pro Management ensures proactive monitoring, central control, and smooth operation at scale. Microsoft finally suggests that IT teams should start testing migration paths now to avoid disruption on October 14.