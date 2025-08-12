Surface Pro 11 & Laptop 7 Get New Battery Charging Limit With Latest Update

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft is giving Snapdragon-powered Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 owners better control over battery charging.

The latest firmware update for both the devices, spotted by Windows Central, adds customizable battery limits to help extend long-term battery health.

It’s worth noting that the update also brings several performance and reliability fixes. Here’s what the changelog for the update states:

August 7 release The following update is available for Surface Laptop (7th Edition) running Windows 11, Version 24H2 or greater. Improvements and fixes: Security: Addresses security vulnerabilities that might expose the system to an insecure state.

Reliability: Fixes an issue that caused unexpected shutdowns to occur after updates were installed and shutdowns related to the monitor display.

Performance and usability:​​​​​​​ Fixes an issue that caused the backlight to flash when devices were used at the lowest brightness level. Enables a new battery-charging feature in the Surface app to extend the battery life and improve flexibility, allowing users to choose options for smart charging, limiting to 80%, or temporarily charging to 100%.



As mentioned above, the new controls appear in the Surface app, letting users set charging to “smart” mode, cap it at 80%, or temporarily push to 100% when needed.

These options have been available on newer Surface models for a few months, but this marks the first time they’ve been rolled out to the Snapdragon editions of Microsoft’s flagship devices.

The update also resolves an issue that caused unexpected shutdowns after certain updates and fixes display-related shutdowns. A brightness bug that caused backlight flicker at the lowest setting has been addressed as well. Security patches are included to protect against potential vulnerabilities.

For the umitiated, the Surface Pro 11 and Laptop 7 debuted as Microsoft’s first Copilot+ PCs, with dedicated NPUs for AI features.

In recent months, these PCs have got tools like Recall, Click To Do, and AI-enhanced search, features that make better use of their hardware.