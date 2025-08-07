The future of Windows is hands-free, personalized, and AI-native, says Microsoft exec

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has started laying the groundwork for how AI will reshape Windows over the next decade, and it’s not just about smarter tools. In the first of a new video series, the company dives into the first of three major pillars: security, quality, and AI transformation.

This opening video features David Weston, Microsoft’s VP of OS security, who says the traditional mouse and keyboard era will soon feel ancient. “The world of mousing around and typing will feel as alien to Gen Z as using MS-DOS,” Weston says. AI will handle more of the mundane, repetitive work, freeing people up for creativity, vision, and connection.

Most of the video stays grounded in current security goals rather than futuristic updates. Weston highlights the Windows Resiliency Initiative, post-quantum safety efforts, and the broader Secure Future Initiative. The message is clear: Microsoft wants Windows to feel like a secure appliance, something users don’t have to think twice about.

But Weston also teases some big user experience changes. He says the shift toward agent-based systems will bring personalization, automation, and smarter decision-making. Interactions will get more natural, too.

“We will do less with our eyes,” Weston says. “And more talking to our computers.” Future versions of Windows will see, hear, and respond more like a human. AI agents won’t just assist, they’ll amplify what users can do, especially in small teams or businesses.