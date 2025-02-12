The latest KB5051974 for Windows 10 is breaking the OS with a bug caused by a deprecated capability

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

The latest Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 10 are here. Alongside their usual security enhancements, which are mandatory for the operating system to be safe, they also come with a new known issue caused by a deprecated feature.

According to the official support page for the KB5051974 Patch, the Windows Event Viewer might display an error related to SgrmBroker.exe on devices that have installed January’s Patch Tuesday updates.

However, the executable that was created for Microsoft Defender was deprecated from this platform a very long time ago, according to Microsoft.

The Redmond-based tech giant also says that the bug has no real impact on the performance or functionality of Windows 10, and the operating system’s security won’t be affected either. But is it there, and should those worried about a possible negative outcome of this bug be aware?

It will be resolved in a future Windows update, although Microsoft doesn’t specify exactly when. The company also advises users not to attempt to manually uninstall or remove the SgrmBroker.exe or its components, as it could break Windows 10 instead.

KB5051974 for Windows 10 can be downloaded automatically through Windows Update, but you can also find it in the Microsoft Update Catalog.

You can also get the latest Patch Tuesday updates for older versions of Windows 10, as it follows:

Windows 10 1809 – KB5052000

Windows 10 1607 – KB5052006

Windows 10 1507 – KB5052040

Microsoft also released updates for Windows 11, and you should update your devices with them as soon as possible: the Redmond-based tech giant fixes 63 vulnerabilities with it, including 2 CVEs that are actively exploited.