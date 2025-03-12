The new Outlook for Windows will be enhanced with Reply to Header

The new enhancement will be released in April.

There is a new handy feature coming to Outlook for Windows in just a few weeks: Reply to Header.

Announced in a recent entry to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, when you write an email, you can add a “Reply to” field. This field lets you add one or more email addresses where replies to your email should be sent.

So, if someone replies to your email, the reply will go to the addresses you added in the “Reply to” field.

Here’s what the entry says:

Users will be able to toggle a “Reply to” field in the email compose form, which will allow them to add one or multiple addresses which will be used as the recipients for any replies to that message. #newoutlookforwindows

The new enhancement will be available in the new Outlook for Windows starting in April, and all users should have access to it.

Microsoft will also bring the classic Outlook category shortcuts to the new Outlook for Windows, a move that should encourage users of the old platform to migrate to the new version.