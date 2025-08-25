This Week on Xbox (Aug 25–29): Helldivers 2, Gear of War: Reloaded, and a lot more
Something for every Xbox gamers out there
This week is nothing short of a treat for all the Xbox fans. From legendary remakes to quirky indies, there’s something for everyone on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass this week, between August 25–29. Here’s the breakdown of the highlights (and yes, there are some heavy-hitters).
The Big Drops
- Gears of War: Reloaded (Aug 26, Game Pass): The original Gears is back. It is remastered, optimized, and loaded with all the post-launch goodies from way back, including extra campaign content and multiplayer maps. Plus, it’s cross-play across console, PC, and cloud. Basically, if you’ve been waiting to chainsaw Locusts in 4K, the wait’s over.
- Helldivers 2 (Aug 26): Helldivers 2 brings chaotic, squad-based third-person shooting with one rule: teamwork or death. Friendly fire is always on, so watch your shots while you rain democracy from orbit.
- Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater (Aug 28): Kojima’s jungle classic gets a massive glow-up. It’s a full remake of MGS3, complete with modern graphics, 3D audio, and all the survival stealth goodness that made the original iconic.
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance (Aug 29): Joe Musashi returns, blades in hand, on a revenge quest after his clan gets wiped out. Old-school vibes, modern action — and plenty of ninja magic.
Indie Standouts
- UBOAT (Aug 27)
- Particle Hearts (Aug 25)
- Vlad Circus: Curse of Asmodeus (Aug 25)
- Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening (Aug 26)
- AxoBubble (Aug 27)
- Carnival Survivors The Parade (Aug 27)
The Quirky & Cool
If that wasn’t enough, you’ve also got the following, dropping between August 25 to 29:
- Goblin Gold Hunt
- Makis Adventure
- Mini Words
- The Strange City
- Void Source
- Legends of Amberland II
- NODE: The Last Favor of the Antarii
- The Knightling, Ash Pines
- The Motel
- Bumblebee – Storm of Friendship
- Carlos the Taco
- Color Water Sort
- Death Mask
- Compass of Destiny: Istanbul
- Detail Detective
- Gang Blast
- Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek
- Heading Out
- Kitten Island 2
- Learning Factory
- The Mystery Of Woolley Mountain
- Tidy Toys
