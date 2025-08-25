This Week on Xbox (Aug 25–29): Helldivers 2, Gear of War: Reloaded, and a lot more

Something for every Xbox gamers out there

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

This week on Xbox featuring Gear of Wars Reloaded

This week is nothing short of a treat for all the Xbox fans. From legendary remakes to quirky indies, there’s something for everyone on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass this week, between August 25–29. Here’s the breakdown of the highlights (and yes, there are some heavy-hitters).

The Big Drops

  • Gears of War: Reloaded (Aug 26, Game Pass): The original Gears is back. It is remastered, optimized, and loaded with all the post-launch goodies from way back, including extra campaign content and multiplayer maps. Plus, it’s cross-play across console, PC, and cloud. Basically, if you’ve been waiting to chainsaw Locusts in 4K, the wait’s over.
  • Helldivers 2 (Aug 26): Helldivers 2 brings chaotic, squad-based third-person shooting with one rule: teamwork or death. Friendly fire is always on, so watch your shots while you rain democracy from orbit.
  • Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater (Aug 28): Kojima’s jungle classic gets a massive glow-up. It’s a full remake of MGS3, complete with modern graphics, 3D audio, and all the survival stealth goodness that made the original iconic.
  • Shinobi: Art of Vengeance (Aug 29): Joe Musashi returns, blades in hand, on a revenge quest after his clan gets wiped out. Old-school vibes, modern action — and plenty of ninja magic.

Indie Standouts

The Quirky & Cool

If that wasn’t enough, you’ve also got the following, dropping between August 25 to 29:

  • Goblin Gold Hunt
  • Makis Adventure
  • Mini Words
  • The Strange City
  • Void Source
  • Legends of Amberland II
  • NODE: The Last Favor of the Antarii
  • The Knightling, Ash Pines
  • The Motel
  • Bumblebee – Storm of Friendship
  • Carlos the Taco
  • Color Water Sort
  • Death Mask
  • Compass of Destiny: Istanbul
  • Detail Detective
  • Gang Blast
  • Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek
  • Heading Out
  • Kitten Island 2
  • Learning Factory
  • The Mystery Of Woolley Mountain
  • Tidy Toys

