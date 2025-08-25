This Week on Xbox (Aug 25–29): Helldivers 2, Gear of War: Reloaded, and a lot more

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

This week is nothing short of a treat for all the Xbox fans. From legendary remakes to quirky indies, there’s something for everyone on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass this week, between August 25–29. Here’s the breakdown of the highlights (and yes, there are some heavy-hitters).

The Big Drops

Gears of War: Reloaded (Aug 26, Game Pass) : The original Gears is back. It is remastered, optimized, and loaded with all the post-launch goodies from way back, including extra campaign content and multiplayer maps. Plus, it’s cross-play across console, PC, and cloud. Basically, if you’ve been waiting to chainsaw Locusts in 4K, the wait’s over.

: The original Gears is back. It is remastered, optimized, and loaded with all the post-launch goodies from way back, including extra campaign content and multiplayer maps. Plus, it’s cross-play across console, PC, and cloud. Basically, if you’ve been waiting to chainsaw Locusts in 4K, the wait’s over. Helldivers 2 (Aug 26) : Helldivers 2 brings chaotic, squad-based third-person shooting with one rule: teamwork or death. Friendly fire is always on, so watch your shots while you rain democracy from orbit.

: Helldivers 2 brings chaotic, squad-based third-person shooting with one rule: teamwork or death. Friendly fire is always on, so watch your shots while you rain democracy from orbit. Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater (Aug 28) : Kojima’s jungle classic gets a massive glow-up. It’s a full remake of MGS3, complete with modern graphics, 3D audio, and all the survival stealth goodness that made the original iconic.

: Kojima’s jungle classic gets a massive glow-up. It’s a full remake of MGS3, complete with modern graphics, 3D audio, and all the survival stealth goodness that made the original iconic. Shinobi: Art of Vengeance (Aug 29): Joe Musashi returns, blades in hand, on a revenge quest after his clan gets wiped out. Old-school vibes, modern action — and plenty of ninja magic.

Indie Standouts

The Quirky & Cool

If that wasn’t enough, you’ve also got the following, dropping between August 25 to 29: