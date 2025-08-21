Xbox Tests New “My Apps” Feature for PC & and Handheld Gamers

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Xbox Insiders on Windows 11 PCs and handhelds can now try out a new feature called “My Apps.” You can access your games, browsers, and utilities in one hub, without jumping between desktop shortcuts or multiple storefronts.

It’s part of Microsoft’s effort to make the Xbox PC app the central spot for all your gaming.

Built for handheld and desktop use

If you’re using a handheld like the ROG Xbox Ally, the feature feels even more natural. You can move between apps right from the Xbox full-screen mode, while system tweaks keep more resources focused on gameplay. That means less background noise and more power going into your games.

Expanding selection over time

For now, you’ll see a curated list of apps you can download straight from the tab. Microsoft says more options will arrive over time, so you’ll be able to pull in even more tools and storefronts into the same library.

Together with features like your aggregated library and play history, “My Apps” section makes Xbox on PC feel like a true home base. You get easier navigation, smoother setup, and a single place to launch everything you play.