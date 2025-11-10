This Week on Xbox (Nov 10-14): Black Ops 7, Monster Hunter Stories, and More

At least 50+ games coming for you this week

Microsoft has announced this week’s Xbox lineup, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is undoubtedly the main highlight. The game will be launched on November 14 and takes players to 2025, where they will enjoy chaos and psychological warfare collide. David Mason and his elite squad face their pasts in a new co-op campaign built for both solo and squad play. Additionally, you’re in for a multiplayer treat, where 16 6v6 maps and two large-scale battlefields will welcome you.

If you prefer swords to soldiers, Monster Hunter Stories and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin are dropping on Xbox on November 13. You can experience RPG adventures filled with “Monsties” and friendship. The same day, Anno 117: Pax Romana also launches, allowing you to build and manage sprawling cities at the peak of the Roman Empire’s power.

For fantasy fans, Sacred 2 Remaster returns November 11 with its sprawling open world and fast-paced combat. Well, November 12 is packed with multiple launches. You will come across Bus Stuff Shuffle, Chorus of Carcosa, Flying Candy, Hexa Chippy, Hollowgrace, and more. Goodnight Universe, Let Them Come: Onslaught, and more are coming to Xbox on November 11.

You can check the release date of each of the games with their respective Xbox release date below:

Game TitleRelease Date
Inazuma Eleven: Victory RoadNovember 10
Sacred 2 RemasterNovember 11
SuzerainNovember 11
Goodnight UniverseNovember 11
Let Them Come: OnslaughtNovember 11
Mudness Offroad & Turbo Dash KartNovember 11
P1: Anchor LightNovember 11
Rue ValleyNovember 11
WindsweptNovember 11
Monster Hunter StoriesNovember 13
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of RuinNovember 13
Anno 117: Pax RomanaNovember 13
I Love Finding Cats Collector’s EditionNovember 13
Lia: Hacking DestinyNovember 13
Legends BMXNovember 13
Love Is All Around 2November 13
RennsportNovember 13
Before Exit: Gas StationNovember 13
Winter BurrowNovember 12
Bomb KittenNovember 12
Bus Stop ShuffleNovember 12
Chorus of CarcosaNovember 12
Flying CandyNovember 12
Hexa ChippyNovember 12
Hidden Cats in Rio de JaneiroNovember 12
HollowgraceNovember 12
Schedule I: Dope EmpireNovember 12
Wildkeepers RisingNovember 12
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7November 14
Astro DuelNovember 14
BioprototypeNovember 14
BioweaverNovember 14
BunninjutsuNovember 14
Chopper StrikeNovember 14
ClawpunkNovember 14
Dark Atlas: InfernumNovember 14
Dirt Bike RetroNovember 14
Horror Tale 3: The WitchNovember 14
Liminal DepartmentNovember 14
Pocket MinigolfNovember 14
Use Your Words 2November 14
VideoverseNovember 14

So, which game are you most excited about? I’m pretty sure you may be waiting for COD: Black Ops 7. Are there any other games besides that you’re looking to play on your Xbox console? Do let us know in the comments below.

