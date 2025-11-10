This Week on Xbox (Nov 10-14): Black Ops 7, Monster Hunter Stories, and More

Microsoft has announced this week’s Xbox lineup, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is undoubtedly the main highlight. The game will be launched on November 14 and takes players to 2025, where they will enjoy chaos and psychological warfare collide. David Mason and his elite squad face their pasts in a new co-op campaign built for both solo and squad play. Additionally, you’re in for a multiplayer treat, where 16 6v6 maps and two large-scale battlefields will welcome you.

If you prefer swords to soldiers, Monster Hunter Stories and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin are dropping on Xbox on November 13. You can experience RPG adventures filled with “Monsties” and friendship. The same day, Anno 117: Pax Romana also launches, allowing you to build and manage sprawling cities at the peak of the Roman Empire’s power.

For fantasy fans, Sacred 2 Remaster returns November 11 with its sprawling open world and fast-paced combat. Well, November 12 is packed with multiple launches. You will come across Bus Stuff Shuffle, Chorus of Carcosa, Flying Candy, Hexa Chippy, Hollowgrace, and more. Goodnight Universe, Let Them Come: Onslaught, and more are coming to Xbox on November 11.

You can check the release date of each of the games with their respective Xbox release date below:

Game Title Release Date Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road November 10 Sacred 2 Remaster November 11 Suzerain November 11 Goodnight Universe November 11 Let Them Come: Onslaught November 11 Mudness Offroad & Turbo Dash Kart November 11 P1: Anchor Light November 11 Rue Valley November 11 Windswept November 11 Monster Hunter Stories November 13 Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin November 13 Anno 117: Pax Romana November 13 I Love Finding Cats Collector’s Edition November 13 Lia: Hacking Destiny November 13 Legends BMX November 13 Love Is All Around 2 November 13 Rennsport November 13 Before Exit: Gas Station November 13 Winter Burrow November 12 Bomb Kitten November 12 Bus Stop Shuffle November 12 Chorus of Carcosa November 12 Flying Candy November 12 Hexa Chippy November 12 Hidden Cats in Rio de Janeiro November 12 Hollowgrace November 12 Schedule I: Dope Empire November 12 Wildkeepers Rising November 12 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 November 14 Astro Duel November 14 Bioprototype November 14 Bioweaver November 14 Bunninjutsu November 14 Chopper Strike November 14 Clawpunk November 14 Dark Atlas: Infernum November 14 Dirt Bike Retro November 14 Horror Tale 3: The Witch November 14 Liminal Department November 14 Pocket Minigolf November 14 Use Your Words 2 November 14 Videoverse November 14

So, which game are you most excited about? I’m pretty sure you may be waiting for COD: Black Ops 7. Are there any other games besides that you’re looking to play on your Xbox console? Do let us know in the comments below.