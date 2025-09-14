This Week on Xbox (September 15–19): Skate preview, LEGO adventure, and more

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has announced fresh lineup of games dropping on Xbox this week, from September 15 to 19. This week, Xbox fans are in major previews to quirky indie treats.

One of the biggest highlight of this week on Xbox is Skate (Game Preview), which is landing on September 16. The game is set in the evolving city of San Vansterdam, where you can expect an online multiplayer world where skating, self-expression, and community collide.

Next up in the lineup is LEGO Voyagers. It is a new two-player co-op from Annapurna Interactive that combines friendship, exploration, and playful creativity and it is dropping on Xbox on September 15. If you live and breath horror, you can get your hands on BrokenLore: Low. For the unitisted, it is psychological thriller inspired by Japanese folklore. It also lands on Xbox the same day as LEGO Voyagers.

Moving on, there are a bunch of game release schedule on September 17. You get to enjoy the likes of Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor and Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3. On the same day, sports fans can get their hands on King of Ping Pong: MegaMix. It comes alongside Tennis Pro Tournaments and Hidden Cats in Tokyo.

Later in the week, big names return. Setember 18 is the date for Formula Legends, which celebrates open-wheel racing across decades. The very next day, Xbox welcomes Dying Light: The Beast and popular indie likes Moon Mystery, Mel The Cat, and Car Mechanic Shop Simulator.

All in all, Xbox has something for everybody this week. Also, don’t forget that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is coming to Xbox next year. Happy gaming!!!