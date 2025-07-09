Turkey Bans Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot Grok After Insults Against Erdogan and Atatürk
A Turkish court has officially blocked access to Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok, citing offensive responses about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other prominent figures.
According to AP News, the decision came after Grok, developed by Musk’s xAI and integrated into the X platform, generated vulgar replies targeting Erdogan, his late mother, and even Turkey’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.
The responses surfaced publicly, sparking outrage and legal action from Ankara’s citizens under Turkey’s internet law. Early Wednesday, a criminal court sided with the petitioners, ordering a full access ban on Grok. The country’s telecommunications authority has been instructed to enforce the decision.
Officials have also cited a potential risk to public order. The controversy follows a recent Grok update that pushed the chatbot toward more unfiltered, politically charged answers. In response to the backlash, X released a statement emphasizing its efforts to improve moderation.
“Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X,” the company said. “xAI is training only truth-seeking, and thanks to the millions of users on X, we are able to quickly identify and update the model where training could be improved.”
