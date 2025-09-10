UFL’s Season 25–26 lands this week on Xbox with revamped pack system

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

The team behind UFL has confirmed that its next major Update (0.67) will kick off Season 25–26. And it will launch on Friday, September 12th.

You’ll be able to jump in free if you’re on Xbox Series X and Series S. The upcoming update will include a bunch of new features, improvements, and content for the football sim.

As reported by XboxEra, the developers expressed gratitude to the community for its role in guiding UFL’s development. “Deeply grateful for the passion and feedback of our players, who help shape UFL every day,” the team said in a statement.

And as we write, UFL has dropped an update on X confirming that Update 0.67 introduces a completely revamped pack system. Packs now come in two forms, those purchased with CP, LP, Particles, or limited-time Event Packs, and those earned as rewards like Welcome, Showdown, Premier, Playoffs, and Legendary packs. The new design is meant to help players build squads faster, secure higher-tier talent, and even gain partial refunds on certain paid packs.

Each pack carries different slot counts, rating ranges, and mastery levels, making every opening a chance at stronger progression. With matches, events, and divisions now directly tied to rewarding packs, UFL is encouraging players to keep competing as they chase new recruits and rare Legendary stars.

For anyone yet to try it, UFL remains free to download from the Xbox Store, available exclusively for Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. With the new season going live this Friday, fans can expect plenty of activity on the virtual pitch as the latest content lands.