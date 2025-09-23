Using Windows 11 on Arm? The Latest VLC Update Finally Supports It
The VLC 3.0.22 RC1 (Vetinari) is out for everyone
VLC is hands-down one of the world’s most popular media players, with hundreds of millions of active users. But the team behind it has been surprisingly quiet over the past year, with no major updates landing for the VLC player.
Well, the draught of updates has finally ended with the release of VLC 3.0.22 RC1 (Vetinari). And, guess what, it’s packed with meaningful improvements across platforms.
VLC finally gets native support for Windows 11 on Arm64
The latest VLC update comes with native Windows ARM64 support. VLC has always been known for being lightweight and versatile, and this update ensures it keeps pace with Microsoft’s vision of modernizing its hardware strategy. On the Linux side, support for building VLC with Qt6 is a major update for KDE fans.
Performance, playback, and stability improvements
VLC 3.0.22 RC1 enhances playback for popular formats like AV1, ProRes, Opus, and FLAC, and bumps up the performance when seeking over SFTP. It also improves Matroska handling and DVD captions. That’s not kll; developers have also disabled older libraries (liba52, libmpeg2, libdca) by default, hinting a move towards libavcodec for a more reliable experience.
Security and legacy support
Security has been one of the important aspects of VLC’s latest update, as it addresses a number of issues. Among them, many were discovered by Google’s oss-fuzz program and supported by the SecureTrust Fund.
Last but not least, VLC’s latest update makes it compatible with Windows XP SP3. You can also experience some quality-of-life updates, including renaming or deleting files while they’re still playing.
Here’s a complete changelog for VLC 3.0.22 RC1 (Vetinari)
This update contains a few improvements and some fixes:
- Add option to use dark palette (Qt)
- Add compilation support for Qt6 and newer versions of Qt5
- Add Windows ARM64 builds
- Fix support for Windows XP SP3
- Allow renaming/moving/deleting of playing file on Windows
- Restrict SystemParametersInfo calls to Windows XP
- Fix Opus channel mapping
- Fix hardware decoding with VideoToolbox of XVID MPEG-4 video
- Add dav1d-all-layers option
- Fix DVD CEA-608 captions parsing
- Fix ProRes 4:4:4:4
- Disable decoding using libdca, libmpeg2 and liba52 by default in favor of libavcodec
- Handle mkv-use-chapter-codec option
- Add A_ATRAC/AT1 support in matroska
- Prevent FLAC seeking logic get stuck
- Handle pictures in FLAC
- Fix VOB/AOB LPCM/MLP detection failing occasionally
- Cut QNap title on first invalid character
- Fix display of certain JPEG files
- Fix playback of very short ASF files (duration less than 1s)
- Fix crashes in multiple demuxers (reported by rub.de, oss-fuzz and others)
- Fix SFTP seeking for large files on 32-bit OS
- UPnP: remove SAT>IP channel list fallback
- Use a better stretch mode in wingdi
- Fetch missing device information when running in UWP
- Add AMD GPU Frame Rate Doubler (Direct3D11)
Via: Linuxiace | Windows Central
