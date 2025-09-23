Using Windows 11 on Arm? The Latest VLC Update Finally Supports It

The VLC 3.0.22 RC1 (Vetinari) is out for everyone

VLC is hands-down one of the world’s most popular media players, with hundreds of millions of active users. But the team behind it has been surprisingly quiet over the past year, with no major updates landing for the VLC player.

Well, the draught of updates has finally ended with the release of VLC 3.0.22 RC1 (Vetinari). And, guess what, it’s packed with meaningful improvements across platforms.

VLC finally gets native support for Windows 11 on Arm64

The latest VLC update comes with native Windows ARM64 support. VLC has always been known for being lightweight and versatile, and this update ensures it keeps pace with Microsoft’s vision of modernizing its hardware strategy. On the Linux side, support for building VLC with Qt6 is a major update for KDE fans.

Performance, playback, and stability improvements

VLC 3.0.22 RC1 enhances playback for popular formats like AV1, ProRes, Opus, and FLAC, and bumps up the performance when seeking over SFTP. It also improves Matroska handling and DVD captions. That’s not kll; developers have also disabled older libraries (liba52, libmpeg2, libdca) by default, hinting a move towards libavcodec for a more reliable experience.

Security and legacy support

Security has been one of the important aspects of VLC’s latest update, as it addresses a number of issues. Among them, many were discovered by Google’s oss-fuzz program and supported by the SecureTrust Fund.

Last but not least, VLC’s latest update makes it compatible with Windows XP SP3. You can also experience some quality-of-life updates, including renaming or deleting files while they’re still playing.

Here’s a complete changelog for VLC 3.0.22 RC1 (Vetinari)

This update contains a few improvements and some fixes:

Add option to use dark palette (Qt)

Add compilation support for Qt6 and newer versions of Qt5

Add Windows ARM64 builds

Fix support for Windows XP SP3

Allow renaming/moving/deleting of playing file on Windows

Restrict SystemParametersInfo calls to Windows XP

Fix Opus channel mapping

Fix hardware decoding with VideoToolbox of XVID MPEG-4 video

Add dav1d-all-layers option

Fix DVD CEA-608 captions parsing

Fix ProRes 4:4:4:4

Disable decoding using libdca, libmpeg2 and liba52 by default in favor of libavcodec

Handle mkv-use-chapter-codec option

Add A_ATRAC/AT1 support in matroska

Prevent FLAC seeking logic get stuck

Handle pictures in FLAC

Fix VOB/AOB LPCM/MLP detection failing occasionally

Cut QNap title on first invalid character

Fix display of certain JPEG files

Fix playback of very short ASF files (duration less than 1s)

Fix crashes in multiple demuxers (reported by rub.de, oss-fuzz and others)

Fix SFTP seeking for large files on 32-bit OS

UPnP: remove SAT>IP channel list fallback

Use a better stretch mode in wingdi

Fetch missing device information when running in UWP

Add AMD GPU Frame Rate Doubler (Direct3D11)

