Valve’s New Steam Update Puts Accessibility Info Up Front

Over 5,000 games app now show accessibility support

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

Showing accessibility support to Steam users

Valve is making Steam more accessible—literally. A new platform update now lets developers clearly tag which accessibility features their games support, and it helps players filter by those features when browsing.

The change follows feedback from both developers and players with disabilities. Valve says over 5,000 games have already added details about their accessibility support, and that number continues to grow.

Instead of burying this information deep in menus or support pages, Steam now displays accessibility tags right on the store page under the features section. Players can also use filters in search to find games with specific support options.

Accessibilty feature
Image: Valve
Accessibiliy feature now more accessible in games
Image: Valve

Valve isn’t forcing developers to list their games’ accessibility features, but it’s strongly encouraging it. The company said it’s worked to standardize the language and tagging process so it’s easy for studios to include the right information.

That small change could make a big difference. Players looking for text-to-speech, remappable controls, colorblind modes, or subtitle options now have a clearer way to find games that meet their needs.

It’s the kind of backend improvement that won’t change how Steam looks for everyone, but it matters deeply to a significant part of the community. With the system now live, more games are expected to update their tags in the coming weeks.

