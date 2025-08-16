5 Best VPN for Lenovo Laptops to Enjoy the Web Safely

Use our top pick for speed and privacy on Lenovos and other laptops

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Frequently traveling with your Lenovo? Protect your data with a VPN. It will allow you to work securely even on public WiFi.

A VPN can also help you bypass speed throttling and improve connection. You can also use it to find cheaper flights when you travel.

To achieve this, all you have to do is download and install a VPN for your Lenovo laptop. Then, connect to a server and you’re all set.

But not all VPNs are made equal. Today we’ll give you an overview of the best VPNs for Lenovo.

Before we start:

If you want to upgrade your notebook, we got you. Check out the best Lenovo deals to buy.

NordVPN is one of the safest VPNs for your Lenovo laptop. You can use it to redirect your entire network traffic through VPN. Additionally, it will protect your online identity by spoofing your IP address and location. This VPN can defend your laptop from trackers and keep your data safe. It also has a generous server network: 5000 in 60 countries. This means you can easily unlock streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. Moreover, this perk gives you the possibility to improve gaming sessions. Connecting to a fast VPN server can eliminate lag. Moreover, NordVPN cares about security. That’s why it has an ad and malware blocker and a kill switch. Using it’s also possible to bypass VPN blocks by connecting to obfuscated servers. For example, you can use this technique if an app or a website isn’t working on a normal VPN connection. More about NordVPN: +5,500 VPN servers in 59 countries

6 simultaneous connections

No logs or IP leaks

30-day money-back guarantee (no free trial)

Private Internet Access (PIA) is the best VPN for laptops running Windows. It’s ideal for your Lenovo notebook. This tool can help you bypass content blocks and evade censorship. PIA has a vast network of 35 000 VPN servers. All of them are optimized for streaming, torrenting, gaming, and safe browsing. Moreover, you can use its exclusive DNS servers for better online security. It also supports set native port forwarding for safer remote access. Not only is it great for Lenovo, but PIA also scored as a top VPN for ASUS notebooks. Its compatible and fully functional on all devices. It also has a killswitch. This feature will protect your data in case the VPN disconnects. For your protection, PIA makes use of highly secure protocols, including OpenVPN and WireGuard. Additionally, for proxy, it uses SOCKS5 and Shadowsocks. More about PIA: +35,000 VPN servers in 80 countries

Connects up to 10 devices

No leaks or logs

30-day money-back guarantee (no free trial) Surfshark is the most affordable VPN for your Lenovo notebook. It’s also one of the best VPNs for Dell laptops. It can be installed on all major operating systems and devices. Moreover, it includes OpenVPN, WireGuard, Shadowsocks, and obfuscation mode. All of these contribute to safer browsing. Additionally, it a has kill switch that prevents data leaks. Plus, its split tunneling feature lets you select which apps connect to VPN. What’s more, Surfshark has exclusive DNS on each VPN server. Also, it offers manual configuration. This means you can install it on your router. This will provide VPN access to devices that don’t have native support. For instance, you can set up this VPN on an Arris router. More about Surfshark: 3,2000 VPN servers in +100 countries

Unlimited connections

No logs or DNS leaks

30-day money-back guarantee (no free trial)

If you’re looking for the best free VPN for your Lenovo laptop, consider CyberGhost. Owned by Kape Technologies, this tool has great server coverage. It’s also one of the most intuitive VPNs you can find on the web. Thanks to military-grade encryption, CyberGhost VPN is great for data protection. It’s a secure option for crypto trading and similar activities. For example, you can securely access Binance with this VPN. Additionally, it supports OpenVPN and provides anti-tracking protection for your device. The tool comes with private DNS servers, a built-in kill switch, and split tunneling. It does a great job of hiding your activity. So you can use it to stop AT&T throttling and other ISP bandwidth restrictions. Additionally, you can protect your gaming sessions. CyberGhost can prevent DDoS attacks and secure public WiFi networks. More about CyberGhost VPN: +9000 VPN servers in 89 countries

Up to 7 simultaneous connections

No IP leaks, zero logs

45-day money-back guarantee

1-day free trial (7 days for Android)

ExpressVPN is a trusted solution that can help every user to increase digital privacy. It secures online access with fast servers. You can better protect your internet connection and sensitive data with ultimate encryption. Additionally, the VPN has over 3000 servers in 94 countries. Plenty for geo-unlocking any type of content, be it music, VOD apps, or games. Plus, you can browse any web address anonymously without exposing your real IP and keep your security on your Lenovo device. More about Express VPN: Stream content from restricted regions

Protect sensitive information stored online

160 server locations across 94 countries

User-friendly apps for more devices like Windows, Mac, iOS or Android

Does Lenovo have a VPN?

No, the Lenovo laptops do not come with pre-installed VPNs.

But given most of the run on Windows, you can setup the OS’s built-in VPN.

However, for optimal privacy, a dedicated VPN is the recommended way to go. The inbuilt app doesn’t include as many servers and privacy features.

How to setup a VPN on Lenovo laptops?

Get a VPN subscription for a client of your choice. We use Private Internet Access (PIA). It has a huge server network and military-grade encryption. Download the dedicated app for PC and install it. Launch the application and enter your credentials. Click on the power button to connect to a VPN server. If you want to use a specific location, click on the VPN Server option and browse through the list of all PIA VPN locations.

Now your traffic is protected. You can use your Lenovo to browse the web securely.

Is Surfeasy VPN free for Lenovo?

No, Surfeasy is available under subscription, with two significant plans available (depending on the number of devices).

It offers dedicated support for Lenovo laptops, with built-in Wi-Fi protection, encryption, and 2000+ servers.

It’s a decent VPN option, but it doesn’t have as many server locations as the clients recommended above (only 31 countries). It also lacks advanced anti-tracking features like a killswitch or double VPN.

Wrap up

All aspects considered, you can use a VPN to strengthen the security of your Lenovo laptop, especially while traveling.

In fact, a VPN grants you complete Internet freedom on, whether you’re interested in browsing safely, downloading or uploading torrents, making secure transactions, or something else.

You can bookmark our Lenovo section to stay in touch with the company’s products and services. Also, join the Traveling Hub for more tips on using a VPN on the move. Remember that this versatile tool work well with other manufacturers too, including HP laptops.

It can be challenging to download the right VPN for Lenovo laptops, but based on our taste and experience PIA is hands down the best option.