When did Windows 8 Come out? Release timeline

Windows 8 came out in 2012, with Windows 8.1 following in 2013. Below is the concise timeline, plus what’s still supported and how to check your version.

Quick answer

Windows 8 RTM: August 1, 2012

August 1, 2012 Windows 8 general release (GA): October 26, 2012

Windows 8.1 release: October 17–18, 2013 (Store rollout on Oct 17; retail Oct 18)

October 17–18, 2013 (Store rollout on Oct 17; retail Oct 18) Support status: Windows 8 support ended January 12, 2016; Windows 8.1 extended support ended January 10, 2023.

What shipped (editions)

Windows 8 (Core): Consumer edition for home users.

Consumer edition for home users. Windows 8 Pro: Adds BitLocker, Hyper-V client, domain join.

Adds BitLocker, Hyper-V client, domain join. Windows 8 Enterprise: Volume licensing features for organizations.

Volume licensing features for organizations. Windows RT: ARM-based devices (preinstalled only).

ARM-based devices (preinstalled only). Windows 8.1/8.1 Pro/Enterprise: Successor refresh with Start button return, better Store/apps, SkyDrive/OneDrive integration.

How to check if you’re on 8 or 8.1 (fast)

Press Win+R, type winver, press Enter. Look for Version 6.2 (Windows 8) or 6.3 (Windows 8.1). Or open Control Panel > System to see the edition and activation status.

Upgrade path (high level)

To Windows 10: Use the Windows 10 installation media to upgrade in-place or clean-install, then activate with a valid license.

Use the Windows 10 installation media to upgrade in-place or clean-install, then activate with a valid license. To Windows 11: Requires eligible hardware (TPM 2.0, Secure Boot, supported CPU). Most Windows 8 PCs won’t meet specs without workarounds.

FAQs

Was Windows 8 a free upgrade?

No. Windows 8 was a paid upgrade from Windows 7/XP/Vista. Windows 8.1 was a free update for Windows 8 users.

Is Windows 8 still safe to use?

No. It’s out of support. Move to Windows 10 or 11 for security updates.

Can I still activate Windows 8/8.1?

Activation servers typically still respond, but there are no security updates. Upgrading is strongly recommended.