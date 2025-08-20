When did Windows 8 Come out? Release timeline
Windows 8 came out in 2012, with Windows 8.1 following in 2013. Below is the concise timeline, plus what’s still supported and how to check your version.
Quick answer
- Windows 8 RTM: August 1, 2012
- Windows 8 general release (GA): October 26, 2012
- Windows 8.1 release: October 17–18, 2013 (Store rollout on Oct 17; retail Oct 18)
- Support status: Windows 8 support ended January 12, 2016; Windows 8.1 extended support ended January 10, 2023.
What shipped (editions)
- Windows 8 (Core): Consumer edition for home users.
- Windows 8 Pro: Adds BitLocker, Hyper-V client, domain join.
- Windows 8 Enterprise: Volume licensing features for organizations.
- Windows RT: ARM-based devices (preinstalled only).
- Windows 8.1/8.1 Pro/Enterprise: Successor refresh with Start button return, better Store/apps, SkyDrive/OneDrive integration.
How to check if you’re on 8 or 8.1 (fast)
- Press Win+R, type winver, press Enter.
- Look for Version 6.2 (Windows 8) or 6.3 (Windows 8.1).
- Or open Control Panel > System to see the edition and activation status.
Upgrade path (high level)
- To Windows 10: Use the Windows 10 installation media to upgrade in-place or clean-install, then activate with a valid license.
- To Windows 11: Requires eligible hardware (TPM 2.0, Secure Boot, supported CPU). Most Windows 8 PCs won’t meet specs without workarounds.
FAQs
Was Windows 8 a free upgrade?
No. Windows 8 was a paid upgrade from Windows 7/XP/Vista. Windows 8.1 was a free update for Windows 8 users.
Is Windows 8 still safe to use?
No. It’s out of support. Move to Windows 10 or 11 for security updates.
Can I still activate Windows 8/8.1?
Activation servers typically still respond, but there are no security updates. Upgrading is strongly recommended.
