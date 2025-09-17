When is Arena Breakout: Infinite Coming to Xbox Series X|S and PS5?

There are no plans for the console-specific version just yet

On September 15, 2025, Tencent’s MoreFun Studios has officially released Arena Breakout: Infinite on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Mobile players on iOS and Android have already had early access, making this one of Tencent’s biggest cross-platform shooters in years.

But there’s one big question on the minds of every console players: will Arena Breakout: Infinite come to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5? Abd, if yes, then when the game is coming to these platforms? Well, in this short guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know.

Will Arena Breakout: Infinite release on Xbox and PlayStation consoles?

As of now, Arena Breakout: Infinite is not available on Xbox or PlayStation. The game launched worldwide on PC and continues to build out its mobile player base, but console users are still left in the dark.

On top of that, the developers haven’t confirmed any release window for consoles, and there’s no mention of Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, or PS5 on the official roadmap.

Why Arena Breakout: Infinite not released on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 yet?

Usually, porting games to console isn’t a simple like a flip of a switch. The shooter was originally designed around PC mouse-keyboard precision and mobile touchscreen input. Adapting that to controller layouts, aim-assist systems, and console UI takes serious work.

On top of that, cross-play balance is a concern. A mix of PC and console players could create fairness issues in such a competitive extraction shooter.

Should Xbox and PlayStation console players expect a release?

While there’s no confirmation about console release at the time of writing, the demand for cinsole launch has been immense. Forums and community discussions show thousands of players asking for Xbox and PlayStation ports. Tencent has also brought many of its titles to console in the past, meaning the possibility isn’t off the table. It wouldn’t be surprising to see a console version teased in 2026.