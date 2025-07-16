Windows 10 and 11 Get Small Fixes in New Preview Builds

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has issued small follow-up patches for both Windows 10 and Windows 11 builds in the Release Preview Channel. The updates focus on fixing recent problems without adding any new features.

In the case of Windows 10, the update bumps last week’s Build 19045.6156 to Build 19045.6159 (KB5062649). The main fix targets a broken experience in the ESU (Extended Security Updates) enrollment wizard. Some users were seeing the window load and then crash right after hitting “Enroll now.” This patch corrects that issue.

There are also updates to mobile operator profiles and new registry-based support for Secure Boot anti-rollback protections via SKUSiPolicy. Another rare but serious bug that caused some systems to freeze after the May security update has also been fixed.

Over on Windows 11, Microsoft rolled out Build 22631.5699 (KB5062663). This one follows up on last week’s Build 22631.5696 with a round of targeted fixes.

Key changes include better printer name detection during setup using IPP Directed Discovery, and updated mobile operator profiles under COSA. Microsoft also patched a memory issue in ReFS where backups involving large files could exhaust system RAM.

Other fixes in the update address errors when searching for PDFs in shared folders, and a delay with peripheral devices after waking from hibernation on systems with active cellular connections. Like Windows 10, Windows 11 is also getting a stability fix to resolve hangs triggered by the May 2025 update.

Both updates are now live in the Release Preview Channel. You can read more about the Windows 10 update in Microsoft’s blog post and details on the Windows 11 patch here.