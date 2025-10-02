Windows 10 Deadline Backfires as Users Flee to Windows 7, Not Windows 11

In an unexpected twist just weeks before Windows 10’s official retirement, the long-obsolete Windows 7 is showing a surprising resurgence in usage. Fresh data reveals a significant spike in the market share of the vintage operating system, a trend that coincides with stalled growth for Windows 11.



This development highlights a growing user resistance to Microsoft’s latest OS, creating a complicated scenario as the mandatory migration deadline looms. The numbers suggest a portion of users would rather revert to a 16-year-old system than embrace the hardware requirements and design changes of Windows 11.

A Ghost from the Past Haunts Microsoft’s Future

According to web traffic data from StatCounter for September 2025, Windows 7’s market share climbed dramatically to nearly 10%, a massive increase from the low single digits reported in August. During the same period, Windows 11 adoption appears to have hit a ceiling, hovering around 49% of the Windows desktop market.



Meanwhile, Windows 10, the very operating system users are being pushed to abandon, has slipped to approximately 40%. This unusual data suggests that as users move away from Windows 10, a notable fraction is not migrating forward to Windows 11 but is instead being detected on the much older platform.

The Countdown to Obsolescence

This bizarre trend comes at a critical moment for Microsoft. The company is set to end support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025, a deadline intended to funnel users toward Windows 11. Historically, such end-of-life dates trigger a wave of upgrades.



However, the current hesitation is palpable, largely driven by Windows 11’s strict hardware requirements, which exclude millions of older PCs, and a general fatigue with significant platform changes. This resistance is forcing many to evaluate their next steps, and for some, that has meant holding onto or even reviving older systems despite the risks.

Running Windows 7 in late 2025 is a precarious choice. Microsoft officially ended all security updates for the platform on January 14, 2020. Even the paid Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, which offered a temporary lifeline for businesses, concluded on January 10, 2023.



Without security patches, any device running Windows 7 is highly vulnerable to malware, ransomware, and other cyberattacks. Furthermore, modern browsers, drivers, and applications are progressively dropping support, leaving these machines isolated and exposed in the connected digital ecosystem.

What to Expect as the Deadline Hits

While the sudden Windows 7 spike is notable, it’s important to recognize that web traffic analytics can fluctuate and may not perfectly represent the installed base. The September figures could be a statistical anomaly that normalizes in the coming months.



Regardless, the data reflects a real challenge for Microsoft’s OS strategy. As the October 14 deadline passes, many organizations still on Windows 10 will be forced to purchase costly Extended Security Updates to remain protected. This situation underscores the ongoing friction caused by compatibility headwinds and user preference, complicating what was meant to be a straightforward transition to Windows 11.