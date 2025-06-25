Windows 10 Gets KB5061087 Update with Fixes for Start Menu, Printers, and More

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

Patch Tuesday Windows 10

Microsoft has released a new non-security update for Windows 10, just days after confirming a free year of extended security updates. The optional patch—KB5061087 (build 19045.6036)—is now available for users running version 22H2 and brings a long list of quality fixes.

One of the more visible changes targets the Start Menu. Microsoft has fixed issues where jump lists vanished and the menu refused to open after installing an update. There’s also a fix for a bug in Settings > System > About, which incorrectly showed the version as 2009 instead of 22H2.

The update also addresses printing issues, especially with USB-connected multi-function printers using dual protocols. A scanning failure bug has been resolved.

Other highlights include:

  • A fix for a COM issue that broke remote activations with error 0x8001011
  • An update to curl v8.13.0
  • Fixes for problems removing unused language packs
  • Resolution for Entra ID registration issues affecting Windows Account Manager
  • A tweak for systems in the European Economic Area, where a new default browser will now auto-pin to the Start menu and taskbar, and take over certain file associations

Microsoft also resolved issues with kiosk mode causing blue screens, and SMB shares freezing during Oplock requests.

There’s one known issue though, Noto fonts may look blurry in Chromium-based browsers unless screen scaling is set to 125% or higher. KB5061087 is now available via Windows Update or the Microsoft Update Catalog.

