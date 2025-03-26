Windows 10's non-security KB5053643 patch aims to fix all the possible crashes happening in File Explorer

The patch is now available to download and install.

The KB5053643 update for Windows 10 version 22H2, released on March 25, 2025, brings several quality improvements to enhance system stability and performance. Here are the key highlights:

The update resolves an issue causing crashes when generating thumbnails in File Explorer. This ensures smoother navigation and better file management.

Certain troubleshooters that previously failed to run in Remote Desktop sessions have been fixed, improving remote work and troubleshooting experiences.

Similarly to the Windows 11 non-security update, the KB5053643 update fixes the Noto CJK (Chinese, Japanese, and Korean) fonts and enhances multilingual text rendering.

The update addresses issues with USB-connected dual-mode printers that previously produced incorrect text output, ensuring reliable printing functionality. Updates to the Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles provide improved compatibility with mobile operators and localized settings.

This non-security preview update is part of Microsoft’s monthly cumulative update strategy, which aims to provide gradual improvements. Users can install it via Windows Update or manually download it from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

You can read the KB5053643 update’s full release notes here.