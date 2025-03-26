The latest KB5053657 for Windows 11 versions 22H2 and 23H2 finally improves multilingual text rending

The patch is now available to download and install.

by Flavius Floare 

KB5053657

Microsoft released the non-security KB5053657 update for Windows 11 versions 22H2 and 23H2 on March 25, 2025, bringing many new features and improvements to the operating system.

For example, the update introduces Noto CJK (Chinese, Japanese, and Korean) fonts, improving multilingual text rendering. Updates to the Filter Manager enhance directory change notifications while reducing input/output operations.

The release of the KB5053657 update has resolved certain troubleshooters that previously failed to run in Remote Desktop sessions. Issues with USB-connected dual-mode printers producing incorrect text output have been addressed. A problem causing blue screen errors when user profiles were redirected to network Virtual Hard Disk v2 (VHDX) has been fixed.

You can read KB5053657’s full release notes here.

In other similar news, Microsoft recently updated Windows 11 with capabilities that make File Explorer faster and easier to navigate.

