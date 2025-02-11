Windows 11 24H2 devices that are affected by the cridspapo.dll bug will soon receive a fix

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Despite being out for several months, Windows 11 24H2 has had dozens of issues ranging from Internet connections to Date&Time settings and even audio drivers, impacting all users with Dirac Audio.

In fact, the bug was so bad that some of these Windows 11 24H2 devices lost the audio output. Microsoft acknowledged the bug, and the Redmond-based tech giant’s initial workaround was to apply a compatibility safeguard for all devices with a certain set of Dirac Audio.

As with all compatibility safeguards, this will stop affected devices from receiving the Windows 11 24H2 update. You can even check out if your device has this safeguard or not:

If you are using a Windows Home or Pro edition as your personal device, you can check whether your device has this or other safeguard holds applied. Go to Start > Settings >Windows Update > select Check for Windows updates. If your device has a compatibility hold, you will see the message “Upgrade to Windows 11 is on its way to your device. There is nothing that requires your attention at the moment. Once the update is ready for your device, you’ll see it available on this page.” This message will be followed by the link “Learn More”, which will direct you to website listing safeguards applicable specifically to your device. For more information, see KB5006965.

However, you should know that Microsoft doesn’t recommend that users manually update to version 24H2 until the issue has been resolved.

Even more, in a new update to the Windows Release Health dashboard, the Redmond-based tech giant says that the manufacturer currently addresses the cridspapo.dll bug, and Microsoft will offer the new driver via Windows Update once it is released.

