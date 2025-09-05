Windows 11 25H2 gets fluid dictation in voice access

It makes The new feature speech-to-text faster and far more natural

Microsoft has rolled out Preview Build 26220.5790 (Dev) & 26120.5790 (Beta) for Insiders on Windows 11 version 25H2. The latest builds under KB5065779 update introduces a new fluid dictation feature in voice access.

The new feature makes speech-to-text faster and far more natural. Rather than leaving you with a block of raw words, the feature now smooths out grammar, punctuation, and even filler words automatically. This way you spend less time editing after the fact.

Powered by on-device small language models (SLMs), Fluid Dictation keeps processing quick and private, without sending your speech to the cloud. If you’re new to voice access, simply launch the app and complete setup; Fluid Dictation is already on by default. You can confirm it through the settings flyout in the top-right corner or just say, “turn on fluid dictation” or “turn off fluid dictation.”

The feature works across any app where text input is allowed, from documents to chat windows, though it won’t engage in secure fields like password or PIN boxes for obvious privacy reasons. At launch, it supports all English locales and is available exclusively on Copilot+ PCs.

Besides fluid dictation, Windows 11 25H2 preview build 26220.5790 (Dev) & 26120.5790 (Beta) also expands Windows Studio Effects to more cameras.

However, Microsoft warns Insiders about new bugs, including hibernation-related green screens and audio driver errors that may require manual fixes.