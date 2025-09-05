Microsoft confirms delay for Windows 11 25H2 ISOs

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft last week kicked off the rollout of Windows 11 version 25H2 in the Release Preview channel for Insiders. While Microsoft had initially promised ISO downloads this week, users eager to test them will need to wait.

The company has updated its changelog with a note confirming, “ISOs for Windows 11, version 25H2 are delayed and coming soon.”

Unlike version 24H2, which brought a more significant system shift, 25H2 is arriving as an enablement package (eKB). This approach mirrors the 23H2 rollout, where the new version simply built on existing system files.

Microsoft explained that 24H2 and 25H2 share the same core OS and identical system files. The features for 25H2 are already included in the latest monthly quality updates for 24H2, but remain dormant until activated by the eKB. Installing it will switch on 25H2’s features with just one restart, making the transition quicker and less disruptive.

What’s new in Windows 11 25H2

Even though it’s not a full system overhaul, 25H2 still brings notable improvements. Microsoft has hinted at driver upgrades that could deliver smoother performance, as the company recently detailed.

Other changes include a new option to remove pre-installed Microsoft Store apps, giving users more control, and the retirement of legacy components like PowerShell 2.0. If you are in the Release Preview channel, here’s how to download and install Windows 11 version 25H2.