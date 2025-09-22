Windows 11 25H2 ISOs Download Links Now Available Before Official Release

It's best to hold off downloading until officially rolled out

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft appears to be gearing up for the general availability of Windows 11 version 25H2. Earlier this month, the company published ISOs for Insiders in the Release Preview channel, and now full ISO images have quietly surfaced on Microsoft’s delivery servers.

The download links were first shared on Reddit by user @-TekkieBoy, and later reported by Neowin. The links include both x64 and Arm64 builds, along with the enablement package (eKB) for those already running Windows 11 24H2.

Upgrading can be done in minutes, requiring only a single restart. Before you proceed, it’s worth noting that Microsoft has not yet announced these releases officially.

Disclaimer: Downloading the following links may be risky until the rollout is confirmed.

Unlike Windows 11 24H2, version 25H2 isn’t the biggest of updates. Microsoft, while releasing it, described it as an enablement-style update, similar to the jump from 22H2 to 23H2.

Since 24H2 and 25H2 share the same core OS and system files, the monthly updates already contain the new features. So, you just need to activate them by installing the eKB.