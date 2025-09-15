Windows 11 adds built-in internet speed test shortcut

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft is quietly testing a small, but useful feature in Windows 11 that allows users to run an internet speed test directly from the taskbar or Wi-Fi settings.

As spotted by @phantomofearth on X, in the latest preview builds, the network system tray icon now includes a new “Perform speed test” option when you right-click it.

This option joins existing shortcuts for diagnosing network problems and opening full network settings. When you select the option launches, Bing’s built-in speed test tool runs in your default browser.

The same shortcut is also integrated into the Wi-Fi quick settings panel, which sits alongside connection details like “Connected, secured” and the Disconnect button.

A new “Test internet speed” button appears at the bottom, making it possible to check network performance without navigating to external apps or websites.

Notably, the latest Windows 11 builds also include a hidden Keyboard section is being added to the Settings app to replace legacy Control Panel options. That’s not all; there has been some changes related to haptics as well.