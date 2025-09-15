Windows 11 adds built-in internet speed test shortcut

The option opens Bing internet speed test in your default browser

News

Reading time icon 1 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft is quietly testing a small, but useful feature in Windows 11 that allows users to run an internet speed test directly from the taskbar or Wi-Fi settings.

As spotted by @phantomofearth on X, in the latest preview builds, the network system tray icon now includes a new “Perform speed test” option when you right-click it.

Image credit: X/@phantomofearth

This option joins existing shortcuts for diagnosing network problems and opening full network settings. When you select the option launches, Bing’s built-in speed test tool runs in your default browser.

The same shortcut is also integrated into the Wi-Fi quick settings panel, which sits alongside connection details like “Connected, secured” and the Disconnect button.

Image credit: X/@phantomofearth

A new “Test internet speed” button appears at the bottom, making it possible to check network performance without navigating to external apps or websites.

Notably, the latest Windows 11 builds also include a hidden Keyboard section is being added to the Settings app to replace legacy Control Panel options. That’s not all; there has been some changes related to haptics as well.

More about the topics: 24h2, Windows 11, windows 11 25h2, Windows Update

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

User forum

0 messages