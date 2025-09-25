Windows 11 Canary Build 27954 Fixes SMBv1 Sharing & General Issues

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has just rolled out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27954 to the Canary Channel. The latest update is quite small, but it includes general fixes aimed at enhancing the overall experience for Insiders running the build on their PCs.

Microsoft explicitly mentions that it has fixed an issue that prevented connections to shared files and folders using the SMB v1 protocol over NetBIOS (NetBT) after recent updates. While the legacy protocol is deprecated, some organizations still rely on it, making this fix important for compatibility.

Earlier this week, Microsoft rolled out the KB5065790 preview update under build 22621.5984 to fix the same issue. That said, Microsoft has also said that there are some issues with the latest Canary Build.

For example, some Arm64 PC users may experience green screen bugchecks (IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL) in this build. Developers using PIX on Windows will find that GPU captures can’t be played back. A fix for the issue is expected with a new PIX release by the end of September.

In the meantime, affected users can report issues via the “Send Feedback” button in PIX or seek assistance through the DirectX Discord server. That’s all for this build.