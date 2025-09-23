Windows 11 KB5065790 Preview fixes SMBv1 file sharing issue and Windows sign-in freezes

A bunch of other issues have also been fixed

Microsoft has rolled out the KB5065790 Preview update for Windows 11, bringing OS Build 22621.5984. This non-security release focuses on bunch of quality improvements that users faced in Windows 11, with some after installing September’s Patch Tuesday update.

The latest update addresses a problem where users couldn’t connect to shared files and folders over the SMBv1 protocol on NetBIOS over TCP/IP (NetBT). While the legacy protocol is deprecated, some organizations still rely on it, making this fix important for compatibility.

Besides SMBv1, the update introduces several other reliability and usability improvements. Microsoft says it has resolved an issue that caused the Windows sign-in screen to stop responding after entering a SIM PIN on mobile broadband.

Additionally, issues with Microsoft Edge in IE compatibility mode, certain Chinese IME characters not displaying properly, and crashes when viewing the printer queue for shared printers, have also been patched.

Another small but noticeable fix is that the McpManagement service now shows up with its proper description in Windows, correcting a long-standing annoyance for IT administrators. Not to forget, Microsoft has also pushed KB5068221 to fix issues with Office apps running on App-V environment.

You can install the KB5065790 Preview by heading to Settings > Windows Update and checking for updates. Alternatively, it’s also available in the Microsoft Update Catalog.

