Windows 11 Insider Builds Add Hidden Shortcuts for Em and En Dashes

Typing an em dash or en dash in Windows has long been a daunting experience, but Microsoft is finally making it easier in recent Windows 11 Insider builds. New keyboard shortcuts are being tested that let users insert these punctuation marks without resorting to ALT codes or copy-paste tricks.

The discovery comes from reliable Windows tipster PhantomOfEarth, who revealed the hidden shortcuts on X.

As first reported by The Register, the feature is currently available in Dev build 26200.5761 and Beta build 26120.5770. However, Microsoft has not documented the change in its release notes.

For now, enabling the shortcuts requires ViVeTool, a community utility often used to unlock experimental Windows features. PhantomOfEarth detailed the process. First, run the following command:

Type cd C:\ViVeTool and press Enter .

and press . Then, type vivetool /enable /id:58422150 from an elevated Command Prompt, then restart your PC to activate the option, known internally as EnAndEmDash.

Once enabled, the shortcuts are straightforward:

Windows key + – for an en dash

for an en dash Windows key + Shift + – for an em dash

While still hidden, the addition is a welcome quality-of-life tweak for writers, editors, and anyone who frequently types structured text.

It remains unclear when Microsoft will roll out the feature more broadly to all Windows 11 users, but its quiet arrival suggests it could ship with a future cumulative update.