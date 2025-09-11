Windows 11 KB5065790 rolled out in Release Preview with many fixes

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has rolled out Windows 11 Build 22631.5982 (KB5065790) to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel, focusing on fixes and reliability updates for version 23H2.

The update improves several core areas. First, authentication issues causing the sign-in screen to freeze after entering a SIM PIN are now resolved. Then, latest updates to the Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) also ensure mobile operator profiles stay current.

If you’re a remote worker, you should see improvements too. Mixrosoft has fixed a bug in the Display Kernel that led to system crashes during Remote Desktop Protocol sessions with multiple monitors. Not to forget, the update also prevents shutdowns when disconnecting from a docking station during streaming.

With this update, Microsoft has also addressed problems in the Chinese Input Method Editor (IME) where characters failed to render correctly or appeared as empty boxes, including in text fields linked to tools like the Connection Manager Administration Kit.

On the printing front, opening the shared printer queue in Settings will no longer crash the print queue interface. That’s not all; the McpManagement service now appears with its proper description instead of showing as blank.

