Windows 11 Canary Preview Build 27943 fixes stuck temporary file cleanup and HDR issues

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has just rolled out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27943 to the Canary Channel, with bunch of new big fixes and improvements.

One of the biggest highlights is a fix for the Storage settings issue, where scanning temporary files would get stuck. This bug also prevented the option to clean up previous Windows installations from showing in Storage Settings.

Another important fix included in this update addresses a taskbar glitch. Some users saw duplicate preview thumbnails after minimizing apps and switching between desktops.

On the graphics side, Microsoft patched a problem where HDR would unexpectedly turn off immediately after being enabled in Settings.

Meanwhile, additional fixes cover system stability. An error related to the Microsoft Pluton Cryptographic Provider no longer appears in Event Viewer for some Insiders.

Microsoft has also resolved a PIN confirmation bug when casting from Quick Settings and further improved the Group Policy Editor rendering issue seen with the Chinese display language.

Speaking of update, Microsoft has also released KB5065790 update for Windows 11 version 23H2 in the Release Preview channel. That’s not all, Windows 10 Release Preview Insiders have also got KB5066198 update, that brings general improvements.