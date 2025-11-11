Windows 11 KB5068861 November 2025 Patch Tuesday Update Fixes Task Manager Bug & More

Microsoft has released its November 2025 Patch Tuesday update for Windows 11 25H2 and 24H2 under KB5068861. After installing this update, you’ll be on Build 26200.7171 (for version 25H2) and Build 26100.7171 (for version 24H2).

This update, as expected, brings important security fixes and performance improvements. The company has also addressed some of the annoying bugs reported by users in the last update.

One of the major highlights of this update is that it fixes the battery drain issue affecting gaming handheld devices. Some users had reported that their devices couldn’t stay in low-power states, leading to faster battery consumption.

Microsoft has also fixed a problem where game controllers would briefly stop responding after signing in using the built-in Gamepad. For storage, this update resolves an issue that could make certain Storage Spaces inaccessible or cause Storage Spaces Direct to fail when setting up a storage cluster.

In addition, the update tackles a Task Manager bug where closing the app didn’t completely terminate the process, leaving background instances that slowed performance.

There’s also a fix for Voice Access, which previously failed during setup when no microphone was connected. Moving on, Microsoft has improved window management to stop the desktop from unexpectedly opening Task View. Moreover, the update addresses a networking parser bug in HTTP.sys to comply with the RFC 9112 standard.

The update is available now via Windows Update, or you can download it manually from the Microsoft Update Catalog.