Windows 11 KB5070773 Emergency Update Fixes Broken USB Input in Windows Recovery

Microsoft has released an emergency out-of-band (OOB) update to fix an issue that broke USB input inside the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) on Windows 11.

The issue, triggered by the recent Patch Tuesday update (KB5066835), disabled USB-connected keyboards and mice in recovery mode, preventing users from navigating recovery options.

The new update, released under KB5070773, restores USB functionality and applies to Windows 11 25H2 (Build 26200.6901) and 24H2 (Build 26100.6901). Microsoft says this cumulative patch also includes the October security fixes and performance improvements.

According to the changelog, the update specifically addresses a bug that caused USB devices such as keyboards and mice to stop working within WinRE. Thankfully, the issue did not affect USB functionality within the main Windows environment.

The company has confirmed that the fix will roll out automatically via Windows Update. You can also manually download it from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Earlier this week, Microsoft had also issued related WinRE updates for Windows 10, including KB5067017, KB5067016, KB5067015, and KB5067018, which introduced improvements to the Windows Preinstallation Environment (WinPE). These updates enhances recovery stability and error handling across supported versions.

The new KB5070773 release ensures Windows users can once again rely on standard USB peripherals when troubleshooting or restoring their PCs. All in all, it’s an essential fix for those affected by last week’s botched update.