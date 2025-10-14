Windows 11 KB5066835 & KB5066793 October 2025 Patch Tuesday Updates Released

Microsoft has released the October 2025 Patch Tuesday updates, KB5066835 and KB5066793, for Windows 11 versions 25H2/24H2 and 23H2, respectively.

These cumulative updates address recent security vulnerabilities and include new quality-of-life improvements across File Explorer, Narrator, Windows Hello, and more.

You can install today’s updates via Settings > Windows Update > Check for updates, or manually through the Microsoft Update Catalog. The rollout is mandatory since it contains October’s critical security patches.

For users on 25H2, installing KB5066835 updates the build to 26200.6899, while KB5066793 moves 23H2 to 226×1.6050. Microsoft confirms that this is the second-to-last update for 23H2, with support ending in November 2025.

The update introduces several notable improvements:

AI and Copilot integration: “Click to Do” gets new AI-powered summarization and context-aware actions, while File Explorer now supports AI actions like Erase Objects, Blur Background, and Visual Search.

Enhanced accessibility: A new Braille Viewer in Narrator displays text alongside Braille output for improved readability.

Productivity tweaks: Users can now pin apps in the Windows Share window, customize onscreen indicator positions, and use new keyboard shortcuts for en and em dashes.

Security and stability fixes: Patches address issues with PowerShell, Windows Hello facial setup, and gamepad input errors.

Microsoft also notes UI performance improvements in File Explorer and a refined Advanced Settings page for developers. Moreover, it’s worth noting that all features are rolling out gradually, so it might take time before they appear on every device.